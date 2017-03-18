(Video) Shambolic Arsenal defending punished by West Brom as Wenger fury builds after defeat

Arsenal were undone by two corners at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as their defence simply had no answer for Craig Dawson.

The Baggies defender scored twice in a Premier League game for the first time in his career, as twice he was able to break free in the box from a corner and head home.

Given that Arsene Wenger specifically noted West Brom’s threat from set-pieces prior to the game, he will be bitterly disappointed with what he saw as unsurprisingly the anger from the stands was directed at him with ‘Wenger out’ signs on display.

However, there’s no excuse for this defending and it has left them in bad shape as they couldn’t afford to drop points let alone lose this game in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Having started the day five points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, the Gunners are in real danger of missing out on Champions League football next season regardless of the fact that they have games in hand.

While the win over Lincoln in the FA Cup last weekend would have boosted confidence, they’ve now slipped to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and combined with their heavy loss to Bayern Munich in Europe, it’s been another nightmare month for Arsenal and Wenger.