(Video) Willian catches Stoke keeper Lee Grant by surprise to fire Chelsea into the lead from a free-kick

Chelsea have taken the lead over Stoke City through a Willian free-kick.

The Blues were awarded a free-kick after Marco Arnautovic stopped Marcos Alonso in his tracks. Willian, who established himself as somewhat of a set-piece specialist last campaign, stepped up to the mark.

Because of the acute angle, everyone appeared to expect Willian to whip the ball into the penalty area – everyone but the Chelsea player of the year. He saw an opportunity to beat Lee Grant at his near post, and did so emphatically. It’s 1-0 to the Blues, who are on their way to going one step closer to the Premier League title.