West Brom 3-1 Arsenal player ratings: 5/10 midfield flop and defensive shambles doom Gunners

Arsenal fell to a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon as the pressure continues to pile on Arsene Wenger’s shoulders.

Craig Dawson gave the home side an early lead, but it lasted a matter of minutes before Alexis Sanchez bagged his 18th Premier League goal of the season to level things.

However, a goal from substitute Hal Robson-Kanu just a minute after coming on coupled with Dawson’s second goal of the game secured all three points for the home side and gave the ‘Wenger out’ brigade significant ammunition against the French tactician.

Having specifically insisted that West Brom would be a threat from set pieces, Wenger will be bitterly disappointed to see his side concede from two corners. However, the details won’t matter as ultimately they’ve lost again and now face an uphill task to secure a top-four finish.

It’s the first time that Arsenal have lost three away league games in a row since October 2011, and the visiting supporters were far from impressed at the full-time whistle as they displayed their anger with several banners against the manager.

While Wenger certainly deserves his share of the blame, the players badly let him down again with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott offering little, while the defence was a shambles for all three goals with substitute David Ospina also culpable in what was a miserable afternoon for the away side.

West Brom player ratings: Foster 6, Dawson 8, McAuley 6, Evans 6, Nyom 7, Livermore 7, Fletcher 7, Brunt 7, Chadli 8, McClean 8, Rondon 6

Substitutes: Robson-Kanu 7, Field 6, Jacob 6.

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 6, Bellerin 5, Mustafi 5, Koscielny 5, Monreal 5, Ramsey 5, Xhaka 6, Walcott 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Sanchez 7, Welbeck 5.

Substitutes: Iwobi 5, Giroud 5, Ospina 5.