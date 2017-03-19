£15m Manchester United misfit wants to quit as value drops 50% with trio of clubs targeting him

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw reportedly wants to quit the club this summer, with Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United keen on signing him.

The 21-year-old has been restricted to just 15 appearances so far this season, with injuries and a lack of form troubling him. However, he has also been snubbed by Jose Mourinho on occasion, with the Portuguese tactician publicly questioning him earlier in the campaign.

Having fallen down the pecking order, it was a major shock to see Shaw included in the England squad this week as he continues to struggle for playing time at United.

In turn, The Daily Star report that the former Southampton star wants to move on at the end of the season, just three years after arriving in a £30m from the Saints, with Palace and Stoke linked with making £15m offers for the England international.

It’s added that Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is also keen should his side secure promotion back up to the Premier League, and so it seems as though Shaw won’t be short of options if he does indeed decide to call time on his spell at Old Trafford.

Shaw has just 14 months remaining on his contract with the Red Devils, and so that would go some way to explaining the drop off in his value. However, given his lack of football, the recovery from a broken leg and various other factors, he simply hasn’t developed as expected.

Many had high hopes for him ahead of his switch to Manchester, but whether it was with Louis van Gaal or Mourinho, he’s consistently had problems and could now be staring at a possible exit this summer.