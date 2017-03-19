Arsenal and Tottenham set to go head-to-head in the race to secure the services of German international midfielder

Tottenham and Arsenal have joined the race to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to Calciomercato.

Goretzka has established himself as an important member of Schalke’s squad since joining from VfL Bochum in 2013. Though only 22-years-old, he has already made 96 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, finding the back of the net ten times.

His good performances have also caught the attention of the manager of the German national team, Joachim Loew, who has handed Goretzka three appearances for his country.

However, Goretzka may not be sticking around in Germany for long. Calciomercato cite SportBild in reporting that he is attracting plenty of interest from abroad.

SportBild believe that Premier League giants Tottenham and Arsenal are both interested in securing Goretzka’s signature. However, doing so will not be straightforward.

The German outlet report that he still has two years remaining on his contract with Schalke, and Serie A heavyweights Juventus are also in the race to sign him.