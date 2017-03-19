Arsenal face competiton from three Premier League clubs and Bundesliga heavyweight in race to sign Chelsea starlet

Arsenal face stern competition in their pursuit of Chelsea starlet Dominic Solanke, according to Calciomercato.

Solanke is one of the most promising players to have been produced by Chelsea’s academy in recent seasons. Jose Mourinho handed the 19-year-old his debut during his time at the club, and with Mourinho’s track record with youngsters, that’s quite a feat for Solanke.

However, bridging the gap between the academy and the first-team has been a major struggle for Chelsea since Roman Abramovich took the reigns at the club in 2003. Solanke has failed to establish himself as anything like an important figure in Antonio Conte’s squad, and according to Calciomercato, he could seek the exit door in search of regular first-team football.

Calciomercato believe that Arsenal are keen to secure Solanke’s services when his contract expires at the end of the season. However, they will face stern competition. The Italian outlet believe that Bayern Munich, Everton, Sunderland, West Ham, Rangers and Celtic are all also in the race to sign the England U-21 international.