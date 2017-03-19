Chelsea plot £40m double swoop for Champions League star duo as Conte eyes key reinforcements

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £40m bid to sign Monaco pair Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva with Antonio Conte left impressed with them this year.

The Blues are well on course to win the Premier League title this season as they boast a 13-point lead over nearest rivals Tottenham, albeit having played a game more.

Conte’s side have been well worth that lead, but there’s no denying that the Italian tactician has benefited from the fact that he’s had a relaxed fixture list this season to allow him time to prepare his players each week.

Top place of course comes with Champions League qualification, and with that comes additional games and a busier schedule which Conte will need a deeper squad for.

According to The Mirror, he has his eyes on Mendy and Silva to provide that leap in quality and depth, with both men playing leading roles for Monaco this season in their pursuits of domestic and European glory.

The pair were key for the Ligue 1 side against Manchester City last week as they advanced to the quarter finals of the Champions League, and the 22-year-old duo seem to have attracted the attention of the Premier League leaders.

As per the report, Mendy would cost around £12m while Silva will be the more expensive of the pair at £28m. However, they would give Conte options on the left and right flanks, and would certainly bring energy, technical quality and commitment to the cause at Stamford Bridge.

Conte will likely be busy this summer as he looks to take Chelsea to the next level in his project, but time will tell if Mendy and Silva are set to play prominent roles in that run.