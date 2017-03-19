Chelsea transfer news: Tottenham star identified as potential target as Real Madrid circle around cornerstone

Chelsea have identified Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois, report Calciomercato.

Lloris has firmly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, if not the world, during his time at White Hart Lane. His cat-like reflexes and pin-point distribution separate him from many of his counterparts and are a major factor between Spurs’ league-best defensive record this campaign.

His stunning performances in North London appear to have turned heads in the West of the city. According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are bracing themselves for the departure of Courtois to Real Madrid.

The Italian outlet believe that the Premier League leaders have identified a potential successor for Courtois between the sticks at Stamford Bridge in Lloris.

It appears unlikely that Daniel Levy would be keen to part with one of his prize possessions to a direct rival. Chelsea may have to look elsewhere if Courtois does depart.