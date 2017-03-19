Juventus left sweating over fitness of star attacker ahead of Champions League quarter-final clash with Barcelona

Juventus have been left sweating over the fitness of striker Paulo Dybala ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona report, Calciomercato.

Calciomercato report that Dybala limped off of the Serie A giant’s clash with Sampdoria in the 27th minute, with what appeared to be a muscular injury.

They cite fellow Italian reports in reporting that Dybala has confirmed to teammates there has been no serious damage done, but he is yet to undergo further medical tests and thus there can be no confirmation how long he will be sidelined for.

Juventus face Barcelona on the 11th and 19th of April in their quest to reach the Champions League semi-finals. It’s a repeat of the 2015 final, in which the Catalan giants defeated Juve 3-1 – they will undoubtedly be seeking revenge next month.

The Juventus faithful will undoubtedly be holding their breath for more news on their forward. If he is ruled out, Mario Mandzukic is not a bad reserve option.