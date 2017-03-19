Liverpool interested in signing Besiktas attacker but will face stern competition from Serie A giants in race for his signature

Liverpool are interested in securing the services of Besiktas attacker Anderson Talisca, report Calciomercato.

Talisca moved to Europe with Benfica, where he immediately began to showcase his talent in Portugal. The Brazilian found the back of the net 20 times during his 76 appearances for Benfica, before joining Benfica on loan.

He has only taken his performances to the next level in Istanbul, bagging seven goals in 14 appearances in Turkey’s top tier. His stunning form appears to be turning heads abroad.

Calciomercato believe that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old play ahead of a potential summer move – however, they will face competition for his signature. The Italian outlet believe that Serie A outfit Lazio are also interested in securing his signature.

You would think that Liverpool have the financial resources to blow Lazio out of the water if they are seriously interested in bringing Talisca to Anfield in the summer.