Man City vs Liverpool starting lineups: Firmino deemed fit to start for the visitors while Guardiola recalls Toure

Manchester City host Liverpool this afternoon in the headline fixture of the Premier League weekend.

While both sides have an outside chance of winning the title, the focus is primarily on ensuring their qualification for the Champions League next campaign.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be concerned by having Manchester United breathing down their necks, after the Red Devil’s victory over Middlesbrough earlier this afternoon. Manchester City, on the other hand, will be seeking a second or third place finish to avoid facing a play-off to ensure their progression into the Champions League group-stage.

Two notable absentees for the home side are Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan, who are both ruled out long term with respective injuries. Both Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge are also sidelined for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino faced a late fitness test in order to be given the green light for today’s game, according to the BBC, but he leads the line today for the visitors. Lovren is only deemed fit enough to be among the substitutes.

Yaya Toure and Nicolas Otamendi start from the beginning today having been on the bench during City’s 3-1 defeat to AS Monaco midweek.