Man Utd ace demands £300k-a-week contract to stay, teammate’s exit may green light it

Man Utd forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly demanding to become the club’s joint highest earner if he is to stay for another season.

The 35-year-old has been a hugely influential figure at Old Trafford this year, scoring 26 goals and providing nine assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

However, having only penned a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months on his arrival, it remains to be seen whether or not he stays with United.

According to The Sun, the Swede is demanding a new £300,000-a-week contract to put him on par with top earners Wayne Rooney and Paul Pogba, with his current deal set to pay him £260,000-a-week.

Given his agent is Mino Raiola, it’s no surprise that reports have emerged that Ibrahimovic is looking for the best deal possible irrespective of what may have been agreed previously, although it’s added that he would prefer to stay at United and continue to try and win trophies with them.

It’s also important to note that the Sun mention that given the expectation that Rooney will leave this summer, then Jose Mourinho is said to see no reason why the club can’t meet Ibrahimovic’s demands as they will be significantly lowering their wage bill.

With the Community Shield and EFL Cup already won this season, United still have major objectives ahead. While a top four finish in the Premier League is crucial, they could yet find a path back to the Champions League through the Europa League, and so Mourinho will be doing all he can to deliver further silverware between now and May.

Ibrahimovic will form a pivotal part of that push as he’s set to return from a domestic suspension too, and so he may well yet go on to further prove that he should stay at Old Trafford for another year as he still has plenty to offer.