Manchester United confirmed line-up vs Middlesbrough: Mourinho makes seven changes in major reshuffle

Manchester United travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Sunday hoping to claim all three points and strengthen their push for a top-four finish.

Jose Mourinho has been highly critical of the club’s fixture list this week, and he will have injury concerns and fitness worries for this one as United prepare for their third game in a week.

In order to keep his players fresh and to rotate to give others an opportunity to impress, the Portuguese tactician has made seven changes to the side that faced Rostov in the Europa League in midweek with Paul Pogba the latest big-name star to pick up a problem.

David de Gea, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford all come into the starting line-up, as United hope to avoid any slip-ups against a Boro side preparing for their first game since Aitor Karanka was sacked.

There will undoubtedly be a reaction from the hosts who are looking to get out of the bottom three as soon as possible, but regardless of all the changes, it’s still a strong United side that Mourinho has put out and he will be confident in their chances of securing all three points.