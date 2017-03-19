Tottenham ace dishes dirt on unhygienic teammate in tell-all playful chat

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has put teammate Kyle Walker right in it as he’s revealed that the England international is very unhygienic.

Vertonghen was facing off with Eric Dier in a game of Guess Who? in a special Sky Sports feature when the revelation was made public, as the pair took turns asking questions to narrow down their search for the correct teammate.

The Belgian international eventually asked; “Is he known for not using shower gel?” and while Dier’s answer didn’t help him out he still went on to reveal that it was about Walker.

After being teased about being “very unhygienic” with the pair enjoying a little snigger between themselves, Vertonghen did add that he was just joking. Sorry Jan, it’s a bit too random to go back and pretend that it was only a joke!

It remains to be seen what their Tottenham teammates made of all this as several others were brought up in the game with not the most flattering of questions, but ultimately it was a good laugh for them as it was just another show of how close-knit the Spurs squad is.

Mauricio Pochettino has built a strong squad at White Hart Lane, and with many key figures signing new long-term contracts, he’ll hope this team spirit and togetherness takes them closer to their objectives moving forward.