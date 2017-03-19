(Video) Chelsea youngster Bertrand Traore embarrasses himself by getting booked for one of the worst dives of all time

Chelsea youngster Bertrand Traore gave his entry for the world dive of all time for Ajax today.

Traore, who was handed his Blues debut by Jose Mourinho as a teenager, proved himself as a useful squad player under Guus Hiddink’s stewardship last season.

However, there didn’t appear to be a place in Antonio Conte’s squad for him this term and he was subsequently shipped off to the Eredivisie. If he’s looking to impress his parent club during his time in Amsterdam, he’s not going to do so like this…