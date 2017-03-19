(Video) Manchester City somehow fail to take the lead against Liverpool after three players miss Leroy Sane’s cross

Manchester City have, incredibly, failed to take the lead against Liverpool.

In a game that could prove pivotal in both side’s quests to finish inside the top four this season, you won’t get many opportunities as good as this.

Leroy Sane found space down the left channel and played the ball straight across the corridor of uncertainty. Somehow, none of the three on-rushing City players managed to find the back of the net and the scores subsequently stayed level.