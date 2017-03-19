(Video) James Milner gives Liverpool the lead over his former club from the spot after Gael Clichy brought down Roberto Firmino

Liverpool have taken the lead over Manchester City at the Etihad through a James Milner penalty.

In a game that could prove pivotal in deciding who qualifies for the Champions League next season, and even who wins the title if Chelsea capitulate, it’s the visitors who have the advantage.

Michael Oliver pointed to the penalty spot after Gael Clichy clumsily brought down Roberto Firmino in the box. James Milner stepped up against his former club, and made no mistake.