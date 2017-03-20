AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma speaks on future, Rossoneri drop interest in striker as PL giants target £26m ace

AC Milan will be reassured by Gianluigi Donnarumma’s comments on his future, but interest from Tottenham in Suso will be a concern.

Despite only turning 18 last month, Donnarumma has established himself as a key figure for the Rossoneri and already receives a regular international call-up.

However, regardless of the fact that Milan want him to be a symbol and the face of the club for decades to come, the problems with the takeover have delayed his contract renewal.

The shot-stopper is tied to Milan until next summer, but there is unsurprisingly growing concern over his future the longer the wait goes on for him to sign a new deal.

Nevertheless, despite concerning comments from his agent Mino Raiola in recent months, the player himself has now offered some confidence for Milan supporters.

“I’m tied to Milan. I’m a Milanista and I hope to stay here. My future? I leave that to my agent (Raiola),” he is quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Nothing happened with Juventus, I was frustrated about how we had lost the game, there is nothing to clarify.”

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report that Milan’s interest in Lazio forward Keita Balde has diminished and he’s no longer a priority for the club this summer.

As he continues to battle with his own contract troubles, Milan had been linked with a move for the 22-year-old, but it appears as though he’s slipping down the transfer wish list as Vincenzo Montella is said to want Gerard Deulofeu’s loan deal turned into a permanent move.

It’s no surprise given the Spaniard’s impact since his arrival from Everton in January, as he has certainly impressed and added a new dynamic to the Milan attack.

In not so positive transfer news, The Mirror claim that Tottenham are interested in signing Suso, just days after the Metro noted that Chelsea were ready to splash out on the £26m winger.

The Spanish ace has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 27 Serie A appearances so far this season, and so it’s no surprise that Mauricio Pochettino would be keen to take him to White Hart Lane.

Given he also has had a major role under Montella though, it’s unlikely that he’ll be going anywhere. However, the takeover is again the source of the problem as he is also awaiting a new contract.

