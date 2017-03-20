Arsenal given major boost as £44m target’s agent tired of stalling contract talks

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne this summer, and it appears as though they could be handed a boost.

The 25-year-old is enjoying one of his most productive seasons yet as he has scored 13 and assisted 10 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, that led to reported interest from Arsenal last month, as noted by The Sun, who claimed that it would take an offer of around £44m to prise him away from the San Paolo.

As the Italian international’s contract talks continue to show no sign of progress with his current deal running until 2019, it has led to further speculation over his future and the kind of comments that Napoli will not want to hear from his representatives.

“Insigne is tired of waiting,” Ciro Venerato told Rai, as reported by Football Italia. “He has four clubs that have offered €4.5m and a sponsorship deal from a multinational company that would pay €2.5m.

“He’s willing to take less to just to stay with Napoli but wants €4m per season. Napoli offered €3.5m and no more, inclusive of commission to agents who will take about 5%.

“An agreement will be reached in May.”

Insigne himself spoke out on the situation after his side’s 3-2 win over Empoli on Sunday, insisting that Napoli need “to grow as a club”, which will add to the question marks hanging over his future.

Arsenal will have their work cut out as they will face significant competition, but if Napoli are forced into a situation in which they have to sell Insigne, they will not want to sell to a direct rival.

In turn, whether it’s Arsene Wenger at the helm or not, the Gunners could have a good chance of taking advantage of the problems in Naples, and Insigne would certainly provide them with a major boost in quality and depth in the attacking positions.