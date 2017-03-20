Arsenal injury news: Sanchez ankle injury update, report raises red flag on Gunners ace

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly doing much better and is expected to play for Chile against Argentina in their upcoming clash.

The in-form forward sustained an ankle injury in the 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, as he eventually limped off in the second half having played on through the pain.

While Arsene Wenger wasn’t too positive about the state in which his ankle was in after the game, reports in the Chilean media from El Grafico suggest that the knock isn’t as bad as first feared and so Sanchez could return to action during the international break.

Arsenal will undoubtedly be monitoring him closely as they will not want to see the injury worsen before he returns to club duty. With 22 goals and 18 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this season, they can ill-afford to lose him as they desperately chase a top-four Premier League finish.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail have raised a question mark against Mesut Ozil’s ongoing problems, with the German international ruled out of the West Brom game at the weekend with a hamstring injury.

The creative ace hasn’t started since the embarrassing away defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month, with a variety of reasons put forward including illness and now this latest setback.

However, the Mail claim: ‘Some players believed the German wouldn’t start against Tony Pulis’ side during Friday’s training session, the last before the game. Ozil, though, did not finish the session complaining of a hamstring strain, though the extent of the injury is unclear.’

If Ozil does play for Germany against England on Wednesday night, it will only lead to further question marks and speculation over his future in north London.