Barcelona icon offered £600k-a-week to leave as giants run real risk of losing him

Barcelona ace Andres Iniesta has reportedly rejected an offer from China worth £600,000-a-week despite ongoing problems with his Barca contract renewal.

The 32-year-old is out of contract next summer and despite giving over 20 years of service to the Catalan giants, it’s reported by The Sun that he’s disappointed with the renewal offer.

Iniesta joined the club in 1996 and has made over 400 La Liga appearances for the club while winning countless trophies including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

However, the report claims that the Spanish international isn’t getting the offer that he desires from Barca because the club are trying to focus all their financial muscle into signing Lionel Messi to an extension.

It’s even claimed that Iniesta has turned down a CSL club offering a staggering £600,000-a-week deal as he awaits an improved offer from Barca, but whether or not he receives one remains to be seen.

Barca legend Carles Puyol is now representing the veteran midfielder, and although he has been limited this season with just eight league starts to his name, it’s difficult to see him anywhere other than Barcelona having had such an illustrious career at Nou Camp thus far.

Nevertheless, it looks as though it’s heading that way as the wait goes on for a new offer, but with Barca seemingly prioritising Messi’s future over others and with Iniesta’s diminishing role at the club, he may well be forced to think twice about that big-money contract from China.