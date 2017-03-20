Barcelona superstar puts five PL giants on high alert as he opens door to England move

Barcelona forward Neymar has suggested that he would one day like to play in the Premier League, naming five clubs in particular that would interest him.

The 25-year-old moved to Spain in 2013 after coming through the youth ranks at Santos and quickly established himself as the top player in Brazil.

Aside from collecting six major titles in his homeland, since joining the Catalan giants he’s won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Further, he’s continued to excel on the international stage too, winning a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio while scoring 50 goals in 75 appearances for his country.

However, it appears as though he has other challenges and desires in mind, as he’s told The Sun he is excited about the idea of playing in the Premier League.

“The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

“I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting.

“And then you have high-level coaches like [Jose] Mourinho and [Pep] Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work.”

The Brazilian ace also praised the unpredictability of the English top flight, pointing towards Leicester City’s triumph last season while a whole host of top clubs contend for the title at the start of each season.

While it isn’t a direct claim that he will be moving to the Premier League any time soon, he has plenty of time on his side and obviously the talent to test himself in England at some stage later in his career.