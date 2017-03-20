Chelsea in pole position to land in-demand €25m+ midfield powerhouse

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer as Antonio Conte eyes key reinforcements.

As they continue to impress both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, Monaco will face a huge risk of losing their star men who are attracting plenty of interest from around Europe.

One of those in question is Bakayoko, with The Mirror noting that he favours a move to the Premier League and Chelsea are ready to splash out on the 22-year-old who has been called up to the French national squad this week.

Bakayoko has made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing an assist, but it’s his defensive coverage, presence and solidity in the middle of the pitch that has proven to be most important as he has been a major part of Monaco’s success so far this season.

Having joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2014, he has progressed well alongside a group of talented young French players, but sadly for Monaco they risk seeing that ripped apart as of this summer.

The Mirror noted during the January transfer window that it was Manchester United who were leading the charge to sign Bakayoko, with the midfielder valued at a minimum of €25m, while Manchester City were also credited with an interest.

However, while his value will only be increasing as the campaign goes on, it’s now Chelsea who appear to be in a strong position as Conte looks to bolster his squad ahead of a likely return to the Champions League next season as he looks on course to deliver a league title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

It’s added that the Italian tactician has seemingly switched his focus away from Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, as he believes that Bakayoko could be the better long-term option for his squad.