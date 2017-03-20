Man Utd transfer news: Key contract extension finalised as £65m target lined up

Man Utd are reportedly making plans for their attack next season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic very much still an important part of it as he looks set to pen an extension.

The 35-year-old arrived at Old Trafford last summer and been an influential figure in Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season as they have already secured silverware, and continue to chase a top-four Premier League finish as well as Europa League glory.

Ibrahimovic has an option to sign a 12-month extension, and as reported by Manchester Evening News, he’s ready to sign the new deal despite interest from elsewhere with his agent Mino Raiola said to be in Manchester to finalise the details of the agreement.

The Swede has scored 26 goals in all competitions for United, making a mockery for the most part of those that doubted that he could deliver in England, particularly at his current age.

Meanwhile, there is a conflicting report from The Mirror, who claim that the Red Devils are planning life without their talismanic forward as they consider a swoop for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

It’s claimed that the Belgian international is top of Mourinho’s transfer wish list, and having scored 22 goals in 30 games this season, it’s no surprise why as the 23-year-old also continues to attract interest from former club Chelsea.

Whichever path United opt to take, both players offer superior quality but if Mourinho is planning for the future then surely a move for the 23-year-old Everton forward would be a sensible choice.

As reminded by The Daily Mail though, the Toffees put a £65m price-tag on Lukaku last summer, and it’s believed that a similar figure will be needed this year to prise him away from Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the end of the transfer speculation regarding the Premier League giants either, as The Mirror, in the same report as above, claim that United are continuing to push for Benfica full-back Nelson Semedo.

The highly-rated 23-year-old is said to have attracted interest from AC Milan and Inter last week, but it seems as though Mourinho could swoop ahead of them as he continues to impress in Portugal.