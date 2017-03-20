Next Arsenal manager odds: Tuchel speculation leads to movement but No.1 doesn’t change

Arsenal reportedly denied speculation on Monday that they had made an approach to Borussia Dortmund to talk to Thomas Tuchel.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Gunners swiftly dismissed the report despite claims in the media that they had made an enquiry to discuss the post with the German tactician.

While it remains to be seen if this is merely a smokescreen to keep their plans for Tuchel under wraps, what is clear at this stage is that Arsenal are in a bad way after another tumultuous weekend involving a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, further protests and question marks against the players.

Arsene Wenger has yet to announce his intentions at the end of the season when his contract expires, and the worst case scenario for those who wish to see him leave is that he signs this well-publicised two-year deal that is supposedly on the table.

Should he decide to leave after over 20 years in north London though, it opens up the possibility for Arsenal to make real changes at the club and they will have to get the right man in to avoid the situation spiralling next season.

Despite all the talk of Tuchel on Monday though, the Dortmund boss is still not the favourite for the job as that title still belongs to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Eddie Howe, Diego Simeone and Ronaldo Koeman are just some of the other names near the top of the list with the bookmakers, as noted by Oddschecker, but all roads seemingly lead to Allegri as the Italian coach continues to deflect and dismiss questions about his future.

A sense of clarity over what is happening, and going to happen, at Arsenal is desperately needed, but time will tell if Wenger offers it during the international break with a decision on his future.