Pep Guardiola hints at major Man City overhaul with big summer ahead

As he continues to fight to secure Champions League football for next season, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested he’ll make “many” changes this summer.

City battled to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday as they stayed in third place in the Premier League table, just a point above the Reds albeit with a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Having drifted 12 points off the pace set by league leaders Chelsea, it comes down to making sure they claim a top-four finish this season now, while Guardiola still has a chance of winning silverware in his first season in England with the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, the priority will surely be making sure they don’t drop out of the top four with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal set to push them all the way, but as expected, there could be plenty more changes at the Etihad this summer.

“I know them [the players] well, they know me, but of course I want to change many things in the next season,” the Spanish tactician is quoted as by The Sun.

“We will of course make changes but not what people say, because every club will do that – but I am so happy to work with these guys.”

After shipping six goals against Monaco in their Champions League exit at the last-16 stage, coupled with 30 goals conceded in 28 league games, the defence is surely where Guardiola will start with an ageing backline around John Stones a real problem.

The goalkeeping issue will also have to be sorted with summer signing Claudio Bravo losing his place in the line-up, and if Yaya Toure is to leave with his contract expiring, then perhaps midfield reinforcements will also be needed as Guardiola looks to turn this squad into a genuine title contender next year.