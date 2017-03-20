Tottenham suffer major setback in £25m pursuit of PL star

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has addressed speculation concerning Wilfried Zaha, and has dismissed reported interest from Tottenham.

Spurs have long been linked with the Palace winger, with The Express noting that they made a £12m bid last summer which was immediately rejected before further talk of a January swoop for the £25m-rated ace.

However, if Mauricio Pochettino did have ambitions of signing the 24-year-old, then Allardyce has rudely broken up his plans by dismissing talk that Zaha will be leaving Selhurst Park.

“Spurs were always mentioned because agents or somebody decided to stir the pot,” he said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

“We all know who stirs the pot, behind the scenes, even though they deny it,” he smiled.

‘Big Sam’ has certainly now turned the Palace ship in the right direction as they’ve recorded three consecutive wins and clean sheets to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Zaha has been key in that run, particularly in the 1-0 win over Watford at the weekend, while he has now contributed five goals and eight assists in 25 Premier League games this season.

The Ivorian international’s future with the Eagles was placed under major doubt in January, but it seems as though Allardyce is not concerned in the slightest about him moving on as he remains entirely focused on ensuring that Palace remain a top flight side next season.

As for Spurs, it looks as though they could be forced to search elsewhere for reinforcements ahead of next season, with Pochettino certainly hoping to build on this year and continue to transform the club into perennial title contenders.