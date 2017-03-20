Tottenham target Serie A ace and ex-PL star as part of ambitious three-man shortlist

Tottenham are reportedly considering a summer move for AC Milan winger Suso as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his attacking options for next season.

The Spaniard spent two seasons at Liverpool, making just 21 appearances in all competitions before he moved on to join the Rossoneri in 2014.

While he struggled after a slow start initially, he has been given a more prominent role by Vincenzo Montella this season and he has established himself as a key figure for Milan.

With six goals and nine assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season, the 23-year-old has been crucial to Milan’s attacking play and push for Europe, although a thigh injury has him sidelined currently.

Nevertheless, his form this season has been enough to attract interest from Tottenham, with The Mirror reporting that they are keen to snap him up with more ambitious targets such as Real Madrid ace Isco and Everton’s Ross Barkley possibly out of their reach.

In turn, the focus could switch to Suso as with Milan facing a frustrating wait over their takeover from Sino-Europe Sports, the Spanish winger is still waiting on a contract extension with his current deal set to expire in two years time.

With a third postponement over the closing this month, it could give other clubs an opportunity to try and prise away Milan’s top stars as the uncertainty goes on, and Spurs could be focusing in on Suso.

It would be an interesting signing from Mauricio Pochettino as he certainly isn’t light in that department with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Erik Lamela all capable of playing behind the main striker.

However, he needs quality and depth to compete on various fronts, and Suso would undoubtedly be a top addition to any squad while he may fancy another crack at the Premier League.