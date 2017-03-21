AC Milan transfer news: Rossoneri must pay €40m for top target, but takeover collapse could scupper move

AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, but they will have to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away.

As reported by Calciomercato, the Italian ace will cost €40m this summer despite his struggles through the season as he has just two goals and four assists in 13 Serie A appearances.

Nevertheless, at 22 years of age and off the back of previous seasons where he has bagged double-figures in goals scored in three consecutive years, the talent and quality is evidently there.

It’s claimed that the Rossoneri see him as an ideal player to play off the opposite flank to Suso, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a deal is done with two major factors standing in the way of it happening.

The first is interest from Inter in particular but also Juventus, with both clubs previously linked with him too as he has grabbed the attention of all the top clubs in Italy.

However, the bigger issue is that the sale of the club must happen soon otherwise Milan will miss their window of opportunity.

As detailed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sino-Europe Sports are scheduled to make a third deposit of €100m this week in order to keep the deal alive having been forced to postpone the closing yet again.

While no specific deadline is in place, Fininvest, the holding company of Milan, will wait until the end of this week for the money to arrive and will proceed with the takeover to be completed on April 7.

However, there is a growing belief that the money will not arrive this week, which in turn could see the whole thing collapse as owner Silvio Berlusconi has grown frustrated and tired of the constant setbacks too.

If that were to happen, Milan would keep the €200m already paid in two separate instalments as they were non-refundable, and would have to make serious decisions on how best to run the club moving forward. Vincenzo Montella needs key players to be signed to new contracts and for reinforcements to arrive in order to push the club on to the next level and break back into the top three.

