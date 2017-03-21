Arsenal set for major headache as losing £75m pair might not be worst part

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will see their respective contracts expire next summer, and there is growing talk both could leave.

With the season falling apart for the Gunners as they now face an uphill task to even finish in the top four in the Premier League, frustration and anger continue to grow as questions remain unanswered.

From Arsene Wenger’s future with his own contract running its course at the end of the season to whether or not Ozil and Sanchez will stay, there are a lot of confused and disillusioned supporters.

However, there is a growing theory that Wenger will stay at the club, despite the growing number of supporters protesting against him, and he’ll sacrifice both Ozil and Sanchez in order to rebuild his squad.

‘Wenger is willing to sell Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil this summer and use the proceeds to rebuild his struggling Arsenal side,’ The Times report.

‘Arsenal might expect £75 million for the pair, who are both 28, given that they will enter the final year of their deals this summer.’

While that has led to a whole host of names being linked with a move to the Emirates which will surely excite supporters, there is an aspect of the report that will raise concern.

Having seen so many of their former players jump ship and join direct rivals, it’s claimed that Chelsea and Manchester City will consider bids for Sanchez, while Ozil may well attract interest from England too.

While an overhaul would go some way to rebuilding confidence and belief in this hierarchy and in terms of giving Wenger a fresh start, opinion will of course be split on losing two current stars of the club.

What surely can’t happen though is to see them move to rivals, as it would be a real kick in the teeth and the pressure will really be on Arsenal to deliver big-name signings who can step in and deliver immediately.