Arsenal will have £100m+ budget as Wenger plots major rebuild with 10 targets on radar

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reportedly stay this summer and will be tasked with overseeing a major rebuild of the current squad.

With his contract set to expire this summer, the French tactician has come under intense pressure to step down given results this season and the ongoing wait for a major trophy.

However, according to The Mirror, it’s claimed that he will be given a new two-year contract but with the very real prospect of losing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, with the duo yet to sign big-money offers, it will lead to a huge overhaul with £100m+ available to spend.

Further, it’s reported that Arsenal have already drawn up a shortlist of targets, with Lyon striker Alexander Lacazette, Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, Marco Reus and Moussa Dembele of Borussia Dortmund and Celtic respectively all being targeted to bolster the attacking line and replace Sanchez and Ozil.

As per The Telegraph, Sanchez would be valued at £50m+ while the Gunners would hope to recoup most of the £42m spent to sign Ozil. In turn, they’ll have money to oversee a real shake up which arguably could go some way to easing the scrutiny that the club is currently under.

It’s added that David Ospina could leave, with Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford and Joe Hart all on the Arsenal radar, while Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is another target along with Jose Gaya who is also mentioned as a potential long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal.

With doubts over the futures of Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey, it’s claimed that Ross Barkley is also on the list of potential targets to add strength and quality in midfield.

If Wenger decides to stay, it’s not going to be a popular decision. Nevertheless, if the club hierarchy and the veteran coach both understand the desperate requirement to shake things up at the club and start afresh with a new nucleus of players and show ambition to take on their rivals, perhaps it could lead to renewed optimism next season.