Arsene Wenger offered rival two-year deal, top Arsenal successor in talks with European giants

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may not be a popular figure with the club’s supporters, but he seemingly still has his admirers in Europe.

According to The Sun, the French tactician has been offered a two-year deal by Paris Saint-Germain, who want the 67-year-old to replace Unai Emery this summer.

The former Sevilla boss hasn’t had the best of debut campaigns in France, as aside from their Champions League humiliation against Barcelona, his side are trailing in the Ligue 1 title race as they sit three points adrift of Monaco.

In turn, it appears as though the Parisian giants could be eyeing a change on the bench at the end of the season if Wenger is available.

It’s added that the Frenchman reportedly has a two-year offer on the table from Arsenal, but given their recent results and ongoing failure in their pursuit of major honours, it remains to be seen whether or not he decides to walk away having hinted last month that he would definitely be coaching either in north London or elsewhere next season.

While time will tell whether or not there will be an opening at the Emirates this summer, it looks as though Arsenal could miss out on their top managerial target Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

As per Premium Sport, Barcelona are in talks with the Italian tactician to appoint him as successor to Luis Enrique who will step down at the end of the season.

It’s claimed that Allegri has already informed Juve that he will not renew his contract, and that a three-year deal worth €8.5m a season could be on offer.

There are still others in contention for the Barca job, but Allegri is certainly a man in demand this summer and Arsenal will need to move quickly if they are to avoid missing out on him if Wenger does indeed decide to call time on his tenure at Arsenal.