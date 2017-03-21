Death threats force Leicester City to offer star man and family extra security

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and his family have reportedly been given additional security by the club after he received death threats.

The England international has already spoken out about his wife Rebekah being targeted by ‘fans’ after the sacking of Claudio Ranieri led to the players receiving a fierce backlash from all quarters.

Reports that the players had a big role in the decision to get rid of the Italian tactician would clearly have enraged many, and now according to Sky Sports, the matter has gone so far that it has led Leicester to provide extra security for Vardy.

While the Premier League champions have full-time security staff at club premises, this goes beyond that in the sense that the threats have been made on social media and will have undoubtedly caused his family distress.

It’s added that no Leicester player has specifically requested any extra security measures, and so it appears as though it’s the club’s call to make sure that they’re safe.

The 30-year-old has defended himself and his teammates from criticism this week, as he insisted that the newspaper reports of the players betraying Ranieri were simply false but there was nothing that they could do to stop it.

Whether that has directly led to the threats is unclear, but it certainly seems like the sensible decision to protect the players now and ensure that things don’t become more serious off the pitch.