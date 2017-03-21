Jose Mourinho to reward one-time Man Utd misfit with new £100k-a-week contract

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to sit down and discuss a new deal with defender Marcos Rojo as the Argentine has saved his Old Trafford career.

The 27-year-old arrived at United in 2014, and after coming under fire for his inconsistent performances throughout the early part of his time in Manchester, he has improved under Mourinho and has regularly featured for the Portuguese tactician.

With 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Rojo has seemingly proven his quality and according to The Sun, the Red Devils will offer him another 12 months on his £100,000-a-week contract which will keep him there until 2020.

It’s added that Rojo is also keen on extending his stay with the Premier League giants, but it remains to be seen whether or not it’s taken care of immediately or if it will wait until the end of the season with United focused on other matters currently.

Despite having already won the EFL Cup, Mourinho’s men are still in the hunt for the Europa League, while they will simultaneously look to force their way into the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, new contracts may not be the priority for the club right now as Mourinho will look to Rojo to play an important role for the team between now and May in ensuring that they meet their objectives.

Perhaps then he will sign a new contract, although there is of course always the threat that new additions in the transfer window could force him to reassess his position if additional competition arrives.

United already have Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly fighting for playing time in the heart of the defence, and based on speculation over the course of the season, another central defender could arrive this summer.