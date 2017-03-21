Jurgen Klopp to reward Liverpool stalwart with new contract until 2020

Liverpool ace James Milner is reportedly in line to receive a new contract from the club having established himself as a key figure under Jurgen Klopp.

The 31-year-old joined the Reds from Manchester City in 2015 and has gone on to make over 50 Premier League appearances for the club and has been a mainstay in the side since Klopp’s arrival.

His versatility has certainly helped in that regard as he has been deployed at left back this season in a real problem area for the German tactician, but he has carried out his duties admirably and without fuss.

In turn, as reported by The Sun, it’s claimed that Liverpool are ready to offer him a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2020.

Milner enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at City as he won two Premier League titles as well as an FA Cup and League Cup, but that wasn’t enough to avoid being jeered by the club’s supporters on his return to the Etihad at the weekend.

Nevertheless, that winning mentality and experience will likely grow ever more crucial for Klopp moving forward, as although Liverpool have faltered again this season, they are seemingly going in the right direction under the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

While a new left-back should still be on his transfer shortlist for this summer, Milner has done more than enough to ensure that it isn’t an emergency situation and so it remains to be seen whether or not he continues to play a prominent role for the Merseyside giants in the years to come.