Liverpool injury news: Reds ace left behind as key man flies out with squad in race to be fit to face Everton

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined his teammates on a trip to Tenerife during the international break as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The 26-year-old has missed the last four games after sustaining a foot injury in training, although his teammates have fared relatively well without him after the initial loss at Leicester City.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp will want him back as soon as possible to have a fully fit squad at his disposal for the final stretch of the season, and it appears as though Henderson is making progress.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, the Liverpool players who have stayed behind having not been selected for international duty will all travel to Tenerife this week for a mid-season training camp.

The Merseyside rivals face off on April 1 in the first game back after the break, and it’s reported that Klopp remains hopeful that Henderson will pass fitness tests ahead of the game with the benefit of being able to work through the next fortnight on his recovery.

It’s a youthful squad that Klopp has taken out to Spain as most of his experienced international players have been called away. However, one man that hasn’t made the trip is Daniel Sturridge, as the injury-plagued forward has been left behind.

It’s claimed in the report that the England international will stay home to continue his rehabilitation on a hip problem as his latest absence goes on having not featured since last month’s defeat at Hull City.

Klopp has invited the families of the players to join them in Tenerife with the camp going on until Friday before they return at the weekend ahead of reporting for duty at training at Melwood next week. He’ll certainly be hoping that it helps boost morale ahead of a defining few weeks of the season.