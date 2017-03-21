Liverpool transfer news: £28m PL defender targeted, talks underway for 14-goal striker

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane, but they will face fierce competition from three Premier League rivals.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Sean Dyche’s side since his move from Manchester United, and in turn he has attracted the attention of several other clubs.

According to The Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp is keen to add another centre-half to his squad and Keane fits the bill, although Everton, Manchester City and Leicester City have all been linked with a move of their own.

All the clubs mentioned above will have to dig deep into their pockets though, as The Sun reported last month that it would take around £28m to prise him away from Turf Moor.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Klopp still prioritises him, although it’s evident from what we’ve seen this season that the Liverpool boss does need to address his backline ahead of next year to ensure that the Reds are a genuine contender for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, the Mail report adds that Liverpool have spoken to RB Leipzig about striker Timo Werner, although they could find it difficult to convince the Bundesliga outfit to sell.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season as he’s bagged 14 goals and provided six assists in 24 league outings to fire them on an unlikely title challenge.

As a result, it’s unlikely that Leipzig will want to sell, and if they do decide to listen to offers, it will surely take something significant to convince them to let him leave.

Klopp will undoubtedly continue to look at ways to strengthen his squad this summer and take them to the next level, but time will tell if he is able to bring in his preferred targets.