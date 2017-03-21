Man Utd ace nets £70,000-a-week deal as he secures Old Trafford exit

Bastian Schweinsteiger has signed for MLS side Chicago Fire, bringing an end to his much-talked about stint at Man Utd.

The 32-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 after a trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich, but following Jose Mourinho’s arrival last summer, he quickly found himself frozen out.

To his credit, he continued to train hard and remained professional and eventually forced his way back into the senior side, but the expectation was always that he would move on if the right offer came in.

According to The Sun, that offer has now arrived as he looks ahead to joining Chicago Fire on a £70,000-a-week deal, and depending on his visa application and medical, he could join up with his new teammates as early as next week.

It’s added that the former German international has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further 12 months, and he confirmed the move in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something.

“My move to Chicago Fire is no different. Through my conversations with Nelson and Pauno, I’m convinced by the club’s vision and philosophy and I want to help them with this project.”

Schweinsteiger, who is married to tennis superstar Ana Ivanovic, scored his last goal for the club in the 4-0 win over Wigan in the FA Cup in January, but he’ll now hope to play a pivotal role for his new team as they look to establish themselves in MLS and compete for silverware.

His experience, leadership and technical qualities will all boost the squad, and at this stage of his career, he should still have plenty left in the tank to work hard at making his time Stateside a success.