Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho to swoop for £25m Arsenal ace, PL rivals want 13-year stalwart

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in snapping up midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if there is a rebuild at Arsenal this summer.

As detailed by The Mirror, there is a suggestion that Arsene Wenger could stay at Arsenal beyond this season, but there may well be an overhaul of the squad in order to get the club on track to reach their objectives.

Various names are linked with an exit, but there is one in particular of interest to United it seems as it’s reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain is a possible target for the Red Devils.

If that is indeed the case, then it would take around £25m for Mourinho to prise the England international away from the Emirates, as that was the fee quoted by The Telegraph in December when the report was that Liverpool were keen on signing him.

That valuation may or may not have changed by now as the 23-year-old has put in a string of impressive performances in midfield and so he has certainly proven his quality and importance in the Arsenal team.

However, others will argue that he hasn’t reached his potential yet and perhaps the best move for both parties is for him to leave the Gunners and start elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports report that Wayne Rooney is a target for West Ham United as he continues to face an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old’s contract runs until 2019 and so there is no rush in that regard but having started just nine Premier League games this season, his diminishing role at the club under Mourinho has raised question marks.

When asked to comment on how likely it was that Rooney would become a West Ham player, the Sky Sports source said: “Never say never”.

As noted in the report, Rooney was linked with a lucrative move to China last month but it didn’t materialise. Now it remains to be seen whether he prioritises staying in the Premier League or accepting a new challenge abroad as after 13 years at United following his move from Everton in 2004, it looks as though his stint is coming to an end.