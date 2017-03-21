Tottenham to launch PL raid as Pochettino eyes four new signings

Tottenham are reportedly set to be busy this summer as they’ve been linked with four players, all of whom currently ply their trade in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to guide his side back into the Champions League next season with a top-four finish, although they still arguably need reinforcements this summer in order to take that final step and become legitimate title contenders.

According to Standard Sport, they could be ready to take that step after falling short the last two seasons with four new additions, with Ross Barkley earmarked as the main new arrival as he continues to stall on signing a new Everton contract.

It’s claimed that he would be willing to move to London despite reports to the contrary, and with his current contract expiring next summer, the Toffees could offload him at the end of this season in order to avoid losing him for nothing if it becomes clear he has no intention of reaching a new agreement.

The 23-year-old is also said to be attracting interest from Manchester City, but Pochettino is keen on the England international as he brings a dynamic to the midfield that he is still looking for on a consistent basis.

Summer signing Moussa Sissoko has been bitterly disappointing this season and question marks must be raised over how long he’ll be at White Hart Lane for, while Mousa Dembele can also carry the ball well from midfield and add an attacking threat but perhaps another quality player is needed for depth and additional talent.

It’s added in the report that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Burnley forward Andre Gray and Leicester City winger Demarai Gray are all on the Tottenham shortlist this summer, and so the strategy seems to be pretty clear in that Spurs wish to recruit young, talented individuals with Premier League experience.