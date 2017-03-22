England v Germany Live Stream – Watch all the action from Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

England take on the might of World Cup winners Germany from Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park Ground tonight (KO 19:45)

Much to the disappointment of many fans of the domestic football, the international break is here. However, it’s not all gloom for the next week or so, as there are some interesting fixtures for England coming over the period, kicking off with an exciting footballing rivalry between Germany and the lions.

The current World Cup holders will be favourites for the match with the strength in their squad, and will certainly be looking to win this one after England shockingly beat Low’s side last time they met in an intense 3-2 match. Although this was a feat for the Roy Hodgson’s men, they’re unlikely to be able to repeat this, but then again, they weren’t expected to do so last time out either.

Neither of the two teams has been defeated since they were both knocked out of the European Championships in the summer, and although they can both be considered one of the best sides in Europe, this contest should give them an idea of how they fair up against the big boys, with both often playing significantly lower ranked teams in European qualification.

The match will be Gareth Southgate’s first match in charge since being announced permanent England manager, and he, much like the players, will be keen to show what he’s got in a managerial sense.

He’s already roused some controversy with some surprise inclusions, including that of 34 year old Jermaine Defoe who hasn’t been in the squad for a significant amount of time.

However, the Sunderland man is unlikely to start ahead of the likes of Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford up top, as the two have been a significant revelation in terms of British attacking talent over the past couple of years, alongside the injured Harry Kane.

Let’s hope that they can do some work in front of the best defenses in international football on Wednesday night, although it certainly won’t be an easy task.

