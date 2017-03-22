(Photo) Blue England kit divides fans as Three Lions debut new strip in Germany

England played in blue in Wednesday night’s international friendly with Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions lined up in their new Nike away strip for the first time and it got fans talking.

Will Lowley loved it.

This blue England kit is just ? — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) March 22, 2017

So did Peter Bragg.

I like this blue #England kit. There. Said it. — Peter Bragg (@Braggovic) March 22, 2017

However, James Catton thought it was unimaginative.

Nike taking the absolute piss with this ‘new’ England away strip. It’s the same template/shirt as the red version but is now blue. — James Catton (@jimmycatton) March 21, 2017

Most of the haters were people taking issue with the fact there is no blue in the England flag, neglecting to consider that there’s loads in the Union Jack, albeit nasty Scottishy blue.

Why the hell are England wearing blue tonight…There’s no blue in the ENGLAND flag or don’t the FA realise that! @FA @England @itvfootball — Joanna Baggs (@joannab2015) March 22, 2017

I hate the blue England kit. There are only two colours thag England should ever play in. White or Red

Blue??#England #StGeorge #lufc pic.twitter.com/Rrbmb79U0b — Leeds Fan #lufc (@LeedsFanz) March 22, 2017

Still don’t understand why England wear blue shirts?!?! Should be either red or white — Deborah Anderson (@RaraKim88) March 22, 2017

Here’s a quick question about the England kit – why are we in blue? Where is that in the flag? #DidIMissSomething #englandvsgermany pic.twitter.com/q29oyDGZzf — Amanda (@TinkonBrink) March 22, 2017

While everyone else seemed to be getting angry, Alison was just confused.