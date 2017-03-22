(Photo) Blue England kit divides fans as Three Lions debut new strip in Germany

England played in blue in Wednesday night’s international friendly with Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions lined up in their new Nike away strip for the first time and it got fans talking.

Will Lowley loved it.

So did Peter Bragg.

However, James Catton thought it was unimaginative.

Most of the haters were people taking issue with the fact there is no blue in the England flag, neglecting to consider that there’s loads in the Union Jack, albeit nasty Scottishy blue.

While everyone else seemed to be getting angry, Alison was just confused.

 

