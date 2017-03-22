(Photo) Fit Alexis Sanchez trains almost naked but ‘terrible’ ankle injury still strapped

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was subbed off in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, after which Gunners manager Arsene Wenger told the Daily Mail that the player’s ankle was in a “terrible state”.

Despite this, Alexis went off to South America to join up with the Chile national team.

Alexis was pictured at Chile training this morning, wearing nothing but a pair of shorts and some strapping on his ankle.

Alexis Sanchez in Chile training

Alexis Sanchez certainly looked fit, with his body in fine athletic shape.

However, the ankle strapping will be a cause of great concern for Arsenal fans, many of whom will argue that he should not be on international duty if he has an injury.

 

