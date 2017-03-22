(Photo) Fit Alexis Sanchez trains almost naked but ‘terrible’ ankle injury still strapped

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was subbed off in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, after which Gunners manager Arsene Wenger told the Daily Mail that the player’s ankle was in a “terrible state”.

Despite this, Alexis went off to South America to join up with the Chile national team.

Alexis was pictured at Chile training this morning, wearing nothing but a pair of shorts and some strapping on his ankle.

Alexis Sanchez certainly looked fit, with his body in fine athletic shape.

However, the ankle strapping will be a cause of great concern for Arsenal fans, many of whom will argue that he should not be on international duty if he has an injury.