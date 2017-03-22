(Video) Germany 1-0 England: Lukas Podolski ends international career with worldie winner

Lukas Podolski ended his international career with a BANG on Wednesday night as he scored this worldie winner to hand Germany a 1-0 win over rivals England.

Playing his final match for Germany, Podolski marked his 130th and final appearance with his 49th international goal, which came on 69 minutes of what was a very even game.

In fact, England might feel like they shaded the contest in terms of chances.

However, the Three Lions only worked goalkeeper Marc-Andre her Stegen with two of their 11 shots.

Despite the result, England will be encouraged by how they went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams on the planet.

Ultimately, though, it was fitting that Podolski separated the sides on a night that belonged to him.

