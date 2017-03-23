Arsenal plot £25m bid for Barca playmaker as Gunners prepare for life without Alexis and/or Ozil

Arsenal plan to make a move for Barcelona playmaker Arda Turan this summer in anticipation of losing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The North London club will not wait for their star players to leave before replacing them, according to The Times, who report that an offer for Arda will be lodged prior to the likely sales of Alexis and Ozil.

Both Alexis and Ozil have just over one year left to run on their respective contracts, which expire in June 2018.

With neither player having agreed an extension, Arsenal must sell as soon as possible to avoid massive depreciation on their two major assets.

Meanwhile, Turan still has three years remaining on his Barca deal, so Arsenal will have to pay a significant transfer fee.

The Times claim that Arsenal are expected to start the bidding at £25m – £1m less than Barca paid Atletico Madrid when they signed Turan two years ago.

Turan has scored three goals and provided three assists in 17 La Liga matches this season, but his best form has come in the Champions League, where he has hit the net four times in one start and four sub appearances.