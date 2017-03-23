Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte faces competition from 20 clubs across Europe in pursuit of Atlanta star

Chelsea face stern competition in their pursuit of Atlanta midfielder Franck Kessie, report The Sun.

Kessie impressed on loan at Cesena last campaign, and it earned him a spot in Atlanta’s squad this time around. He has showcased his talent in the pit of the Serie A outfit’s midfield this term, and has fast established himself as an important member of their squad.

His good form for Atlanta does not appear to have gone unnoticed around Europe. The Sun report that as many as 20 of the continent’s biggest sides are interested in securing Kessie’s services.

That, according to The Sun, includes Premier League leaders Chelsea, with Antonio Conte looking to prepare his squad for life in the Champions League.

Conte is yet to settle on a partner for N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park, with Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas alternating depending on the opponents. Kessie would well be the one to nail down a spot in the side.