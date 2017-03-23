Chelsea transfer news: Premier League leaders to rival PSG and Inter in the race to sign £34M-rated combative centre-back

Chelsea are interested in signing AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas, but will face stern competition for his signature, report Calciomercato.

Manolas moved to Roma in the summer of 2004, having impressed throughout six seasons in his home country Greece. He immediately established himself as an important member of the Serie A outfit’s squad, and is now considered one of the best defenders in Italy.

His combative defensive style, aerial prowess and classy distribution from the back has seen him emerge as one of the most accomplished centre-backs in the division – and has captured the attention of one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

Calciomercato believe that Chelsea are interested in signing Manolas in the summer. There doesn’t appear to be any desperate need for defensive reinforcements for the league leaders, but that hasn’t stopped Antonio Conte eyeing up summer recruits.

He won’t come easy, however. Calciomercato believe that Inter Milan and PSG are also in the race to sign him. The Italian outlet believe that he will also cost as much as £34million – it remains to be seen if that’s a price they’re willing to pay.