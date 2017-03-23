Chelsea target to be offered lucrative new contract by Serie A outfit that could see his release clause rise to £86M

Fiorentina are set to offer Federico Bernardeschi a lucrative new contract in a bid to deter interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea, report Calciomercato.

Bernadeschi has been in stunning form for the Serie A outfit this term. In 25 appearances in Italy’s top tier this term, he has been directly involved in 14 goals, having found the back of the net ten times and provided four assists for his teammates.

His good form in his home country appears to have turned heads across the continent. According to Calciomercato, Bernardeschi has emerged as a target for Chelsea. They report that Antonio Conte is a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old, who he knows well from his time with the Italian national team.

However, the Blues’ pursuit of Bernardeschi will not be easy. Calciomercato cite Corriere dello Sport in reporting that Fiorentina are set to offer him a new contract worth more than £66,000-a-week in order to convince him to reject a move to Stamford Bridge. His release clause could also rise to as much as £86million.