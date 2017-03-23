Borussia Dortmund name their price for Liverpool target who has been involved in a goal every 84 minutes this season

Borussia Dortmund have named their price for Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, report Calciomercato.

Aubameyang has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in the world during his time with Dortmund, and his form has elevated to new heights this campaign. The 27-year-old has found the back of the net 23 times in the Bundesliga this term, only Edinson Cavani and Lionel Messi have scored more in Europe’s top five leagues this term.

His influence for Dortmund is almost immeasurable, having directly contributed to a goal every 84 minutes in Bundesliga this term. It is likely for that reason that he has reportedly had a lucrative price-tag placed on his head.

Calciomercato quote Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke, who names the club’s price for any potential suitors:

“He will only leave Dortmund for an outrageous transfer fee if he does move. If he continues to keep scoring we will have no problem in collecting €65 million.”

The Italian outlet believe that Liverpool are keen to secure Aubameyang’s signature in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they’ll be prepared to meet the asking price, which equates to a whopping £56million.