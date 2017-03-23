Everton transfer news: Ronald Koeman prepared to part with Toffees defender in pursuit of £30M-rated Lazio star

Everton are preparing a swap deal in their pursuit of Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, report Calciomercato.

de Vrij has showcased his talent in Italy’s top tier in recent seasons, and his good performances in a Lazio shirt do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato report that Everton manager Ronald Koeman is a long-term admirer and could make a move to sign the Dutchman in the summer transfer window. They also believe that he could be prepared to part with a member of his current squad in order to land him.

Koeman is, according to Calciomercato, set to give the green light for the Toffees to offer Ramiro Funes Mori in exchange for de Vrij.

According to Calciomercato, Lazio will demand as much as £30million if they are to part with de Vrij in the summer, but Everton hope that offering Funes Mori as a makeweight will bring that price down.